Is there any greater indignity than morning sickness? While food is likely the last thing on your mind right now, research shows frequent small snacks can help keep the beast at bay. Here are a few stomach-settling morsels to keep on hand.

Outside of pregnancy, nausea is a beast that should never be fed. Poking a stomach virus with food only makes it angrier. Eating enough in the early weeks of pregnancy, however, can actually temper the nauseated feelings and give you more energy. While some research suggests a benefit to pregnancy nausea, that doesn't mean you have to suffer along for the whole ride. Focus on eating small amounts of food — nibbles suffice — at 1-2 hour intervals. Keep a protein-rich snack on your bedside table and choke something down the moment you wake up, before that first wave has a chance to hit. While nothing (short of medication) can fully eliminate the symptoms of morning sickness, keeping your blood sugar steady throughout the day with some of these high-protein foods might stave it off.



Greek yogurt

Stick with plain versions, if you can stomach them. Other flavors have buckets of sugar per serving. Try blending it into a smoothie or stirring in a bit of jam if you need the sweetness. If the tartness bugs you, go for cottage cheese instead.

Hard-boiled eggs

Keep a bunch of these in the fridge so they'll be ready when you are. You can even save time and buy them pre-boiled at the deli. I love them chopped up in a bowl with a bit of salt and pepper.

Hummus and veggies

Check your grocery store — many now sell hummus in single serving-sized cups. Wash and chop your vegetables the day you buy them so you'll always have a colorful snack available in the fridge.

Nuts

Even if you can't get much down, nibbling on an almond or two a couple times an hour can help keep your blood sugar from crashing. Stash a baggie in your purse for emergency snacking on the go.

String cheese!

I suppose you could eat any cheese, but that wouldn't be nearly as fun. If you have older children running around, you've probably already got a fridge full of these bad boys anyway.

Jerky

If the thought doesn't turn your stomach, this chewy treat packs a protein punch. Stick to all-natural varieties to avoid nitrates. Krave Turkey Jerky comes in a variety of flavors, like Basil Citrus and Black Cherry Barbecue. Each serving has a whopping nine grams of protein.

High-protein pretzels

In the wake of the low-carb craze, tons of companies developed high-protein versions of carb-heavy favorites. Sub these Newman's Own High Protein Pretzels for saltines to tame the morning sickness beast. A one-ounce serving contains five grams of protein.

High-protein crackers

Pair these legume-based crackers with your hummus-and-veggies snack for a complete lunch. Each serving contains five grams of protein.

Ips Egg White Ch(ips)

Chips made from egg whites! It sounds strange, but the reviews compare them to sweet cereals and cheese puffs. I'm skeptical, but at six grams of protein per ounce, I will be giving them a try.

