Too much caffeine isn't good for you or your developing fetus, but how are you supposed to give up your daily cup(s) of coffee?

Whether you're a mom-to-be who cut caffeine, alcohol and junk food before trying to conceive or are still figuring out how to change your morning latte from a venti to a tall, should you quit caffeine cold turkey?

Moms who kicked the caffeine habit to the curb

Mom Marla G. says, "I went cold turkey until Stefen was born, and then it was the first thing I asked for once he was out of my body."

Sherry O. also quit caffeine cold turkey when she found out she was pregnant. She says, "The headache only lasted two to three days."

Is cutting caffeine during pregnancy really important?

It turns out, you don't need to cut caffeine cold turkey during pregnancy. You don't need to stop drinking coffee at all.

Bethany R. says, "I had two 8 ounce cups of coffee a day."

"In a nutshell, pregnant women do not need to cut out caffeine. Most information suggests that approximately 200 milligrams of caffeine is entirely safe," says Kristi Angevine, M.D., F.A.C.O.G. She adds, "Consumption doesn't harm the early embryo and doesn't harm the developing fetus. Reducing during early pregnancy can be hard because of the high level of fatigue that comes with early pregnancy we have anyways. I think it's an individual choice and really there are personal pros and cons for reduction before and reduction after conception."

If you go easy on the coffee, go easy on cutting back

What if you choose to stop drinking coffee during pregnancy? Cold turkey may not be the ideal way to go.

Hilary Gerber, D.O., explains, "If a mom chooses to stop consuming caffeine, I would recommend a gradual approach to reduce the possible symptoms of caffeine withdrawal. Many women have headaches during pregnancy, and tiredness is common in the first trimester. Easing in the caffeine reduction may help prevent making these symptoms worse."

