Think Green For Your Little One

Ok, obviously we're just kidding about the green beer. Maybe. Unless you're pregnant. Or breastfeeding.

But if you're enjoying a low-key St. Patrick's Day this year, celebrate with your little one with one of these adorable accessories that will have you both thinking green.

1. Little leprechaun

Your little leprechaun may not leave you a pot of gold, but she will look adorable anyway in this tutu and onesie combo. Available in sizes NB-12 months. (ChildishDreams on Etsy, $26).

2. Lovely leg warmers

Oh good gosh, hold me back from these. My daughter is six months old and has that perfect Irish coloring which means I want to buy up every single one of these outfits. I love this "Love" onsie and the matching leg warmers and headbands are just to die for. (Etsy, $28+).

3. Trios for tootsies

You know you want these tiny clovers covering your baby's tootsies. Cute and colorful and perfect for a day spent snuggling at home on St. Patrick's Day. (Etsy, $22).

4. Glittering in gold

You've found gold with this glittering gold headband for baby girls. It's a simple and affordable way to dress up your St. Patty's Day with just a little bit of sparkle. In sizes up to adults and available as a clip as well. (Etsy, $9).

5. All tied up

And let's not forget your little man — he can get all dressed up in his very own suspenders and matching tie. You can even design your own version and pick up a set for an older sibling, up to size eight. (Etsy, $25).

6. Kiss me, I'm Irish

Well, if you insist. Something tells me that this baby will be getting kisses year-round though. (Etsy, $7).

7. Wrapped in luck

Give your baby the luck o' the Irish the whole year with a cozy shamrock fleece blanket. (Etsy, $10).

