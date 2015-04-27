Here's the truth when it comes to how I have fed my babies over the years as they made the slow yet startling progression to solid foods — I was as lazy as humanly possible.

And by this I mean that, for starters, I am a big believer in delaying starting solid foods. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that the majority of parents are feeding their babies solids much too early, so it would appear that my laziness has come in handy for once. I usually wait until my babies are 7 or 8 months old before starting solids, which then leads me to my second point of laziness: Starting solids a little later in the game allows me to skip most traditional "baby foods" and head right to table foods that require little to no cooking.

#1: Avocados

Avocados are a great first baby food because they don't require any cooking and they are packed full of everything healthy that your baby needs, with lots of good healthy fats to help boost brain development. Look for a soft avocado and make sure to puree it or mash it really well with a fork so there are no chunks that your baby can choke on.

#2: Bananas

I once thought that introducing my baby to fruit first would be a no-no, priming her palate to want sweets only, but the American Academy of Pediatrics says that it doesn't really matter. In short, babies, being human and all, will always love sugar, so it won't really matter if you introduce fruit before veggies. As long as your baby is eating fresh foods, you're good. So bananas = godsend for babies. Just mash and nosh, Baby.

#3: Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are another food good right out of the skin — you can roast your sweet potato in the oven or even just nuke it in the microwave, then scoop, mash or mix with liquid to thin and serve. You can also puree that potato and mix it up with some seasonings, but I think they are great just served as-is. Heck, I love sweet potatoes so much that this is a great lunch to share with my baby as well.

#4: Butternut squash

Squash is a low allergen trigger food with loads of nutritional benefits, so it's a great first food for your baby and it doesn't require a lot of prep. You can just slice in half, remove all the seeds and "gunk," then bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes or until tender. Puree as needed.

#5: Yogurt

Who doesn't love yogurt? Heck, if you based how much people love yogurt on how many commercials for the stuff are on TV alone, I'd say we were a yogurt-obsessed country. But I have to admit I never considered giving yogurt to a baby under 1, mostly because I don't introduce milk that's not from, you know, me, to my kids before then. But Stonyfield, that great maker of yogurt, claims that it's totally fine to give babies 6 months and older yogurt. The more organic, the better, of course.

As always, be sure to check with your pediatrician before introducing any food to your baby and give foods one at a time, being on the lookout for any sensitivities or allergies.

